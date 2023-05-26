Fort Wayne VFW Post receives new sign after original was stolen

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - A Fort Wayne VFW Post received a gift today.

It’s a gift organizers say was months in the making, and just in time for Memorial Day.

The post, on South Anthony Boulevard, now has a new sign months after their old one was stolen.

Leaders with the VFW say the old sign was sentimental because it depicted a silhouette with a rifle, boots, and a helmet -- otherwise known as a “battlefield cross.”

After our original story about the stolen sign aired in January, we’re told leaders with Almet Incorporated decided to step in and help.

The new sign was brought to the post on Friday.

It pays tribute to veterans who’ve died serving our country.

Leaders with the VFW say while they were heartbroken when they lost the first sign, they’re happy to finally have an empty void filled.

They also say the timing just before Memorial Day makes it extra special.

