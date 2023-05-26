Fort Wayne man found guilty in 2018 triple murder

Jacquail Belcher.
Jacquail Belcher.(Allen County Sheriff's Department)
By Jazlynn Bebout
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 3:06 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - A 30-year-old Fort Wayne man was found guilty on Friday in the fatal shooting of three men back in 2018.

Jacquail Belcher was found guilty of three counts of murder and a firearm enhancement by an Allen County jury on Friday, following an hour and a half of deliberation.

Court records say Belcher shot and killed Dernail Brown, DaShaun Richards, and Breondon Pinkston on June 28, 2018.

Police say they found Brown on a sidewalk just north of downtown and rushed him to the hospital where he died. Later, officers say they discovered Richards and Pinkston inside a car, finding they had been shot. They say Richards died at the scene and Pinkston later died at the hospital.

Belcher was not arrested in the shooting until January of 2023 when he was preliminarily charged with three counts of murder.

He is set to be sentenced on July 6, according to the prosecutor’s office.

