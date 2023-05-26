Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo unveils new red panda exhibit

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - After teasing the opening of a new red panda exhibit back in March, zoo leaders unveiled the big change on Friday.

The Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo announced on National Panda Day, March 16, that they are turning the former red panda space into “Red Panda Ridge”.

Leaders say the new exhibit will be one of the largest red panda habitats nationwide, aiming to connect guests to the endangered species in “new and exciting ways”.

At 10 a.m. Friday, media members were invited for a ribbon cutting of the new area. You can watch the event below.

The exhibit is set to officially open to the public on Saturday, May 27, at 9 a.m.

Single-day tickets for the zoo are $14 for kids 12 and under and $18 for those 13 and up. Kids under two get in free. For more information, visit their website.

