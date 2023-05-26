Fort Wayne Art Commission seeking artist proposals for public murals

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Artists near and far, now is your time to make The Summit City your easel.

Officials with the Fort Wayne Public Art Commission are seeking artist proposals for the first phase of a pilot program, SHOUT-OUT: Fort Wayne! to collaborate with neighborhood association leaders and residents to “create a story, idea, or characteristic of each neighborhood” through the creation of temporary public art installations.

City leaders say SHOUT-OUT: Fort Wayne! was created to “empower neighborhoods to develop and activate their unique identities through public art.”

They also say the program was designed to create more opportunities for education, public engagement, and inclusion.

Organizers say the first phase of this program is focused on neighborhood engagement and temporary art installations.

The artist that is selected must have experience working with diverse groups of people in the “imagination, creation, and installation stages of projects.”

The program will run from August 2023 until December 2025. Proposal applications are due by June 16, interviews from June 26-28, and the selected artist will be notified by July 7.

Click here to learn more about the SHOUT-OUT: Fort Wayne Pilot Program, and click here to apply.

