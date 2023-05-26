Fort Wayne, Anderson natives named Fulbright Student Award recipients

MUNICE, Ind. (WPTA) - Two 2023 Ball State University graduates have recently added another accomplishment to their resumes.

Fort Wayne native Jessica Melvin and Anderson native Madison Pickering were named the recipients of the Fulbright U.S. Student Award.

Both were selected for English Teaching Assistantships and will spend the upcoming academic year abroad as “cultural ambassadors” to help students develop English language skills.

Melvin completed a bachelor’s degree in Anthropology with two minors: French and Fashion. She will be in South Korea for 11 months. She says she is eager to explore the K-pop scene and volunteer in the community she will be placed in.

“The Fulbright ETA grant will allow me to do two things I love—helping others and immersing myself in a new culture. South Korea’s music and fashion scenes are unmatched, so as both a fan and someone who wants to work as a stylist in the music industry, I’ll make some really great memories that will inform my future projects.”

Pickering completed a bachelor’s degree in Theatre Directing with a minor in American Sign Language. She will be spending the next 10 months in Slovakia and plans to explore the music and theatre production scenes there.

She also plans to interview Slovak performers on her podcast, Women with Words.

“My mentors always talk about the importance of artists filling our souls so we can turn around and give to other people. I’m excited to see how living in a new place with different cultures, traditions, and people will help me grow as an artist and a human being. I believe my joy for exchanging cultures and my passion for mentoring students will help me be an effective ETA.”

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.