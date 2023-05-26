Fort Wayne, Anderson natives named Fulbright Student Award recipients
MUNICE, Ind. (WPTA) - Two 2023 Ball State University graduates have recently added another accomplishment to their resumes.
Fort Wayne native Jessica Melvin and Anderson native Madison Pickering were named the recipients of the Fulbright U.S. Student Award.
Both were selected for English Teaching Assistantships and will spend the upcoming academic year abroad as “cultural ambassadors” to help students develop English language skills.
Melvin completed a bachelor’s degree in Anthropology with two minors: French and Fashion. She will be in South Korea for 11 months. She says she is eager to explore the K-pop scene and volunteer in the community she will be placed in.
Pickering completed a bachelor’s degree in Theatre Directing with a minor in American Sign Language. She will be spending the next 10 months in Slovakia and plans to explore the music and theatre production scenes there.
She also plans to interview Slovak performers on her podcast, Women with Words.
