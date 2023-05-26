Escaped Ohio inmate’s daughter pleads for him to surrender

HENDERSON, KY. (WPTA) - The search continues for an Ohio inmate who escaped from a Lima correctional facility earlier this week. Now, the inmate’s daughter is pleading for him to turn himself in.

RELATED: ‘There’s a major time lapse here’ Prison officials unsure when, how Lima inmates escaped, One escapee from Lima prison arrested in KY, search for convicted killer continues, Day 2: HPD does neighborhood sweeps in search for escaped murderer, WATCH LIVE: Henderson Police Dept. provides update on day 3 of manhunt

Bradley Gillespie was last seen on camera in the Allen Oakwood Correctional Facility Monday with fellow inmate James Lee.

Both escaped, stole a car, and were later spotted in Henderson, Kentucky. After a pursuit by police, they crashed the car and Lee was taken into custody.

Gillespie is still on the run.

On Friday, Ohio State Highway Patrol shared this video of Gillespie’s daughter pleading for her dad to turn himself in.

Multiple agencies have been searching by air, water, and on the ground for the past four days.

They ask Henderson residents to keep their doors locked and to stay vigilant. If you see a person matching Gillespie’s description, police say to contact 911 immediately and do not approach him. He is considered to be armed and dangerous.

In 2016, Gillespie was found guilty of killing 21-year-old Hannah Fischer and 47-year-old Frank Tracy Jr. of Paulding County. Fischer’s body was found in her apartment in February of 2016 and Tracy’s body was found in a cemetery near Fischer’s apartment in March of 2016.

Officials say there are no signs that Gillespie has left the area and have increased patrols in surrounding counties.

Police are offering a reward for information leading to the capture of Gillespie. Anyone with information is asked to contact the police.

Lee is in custody in Henderson, awaiting extradition.

Officials have not said how the pair were able to escape.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.