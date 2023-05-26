Escaped Ohio inmate’s daughter pleads for him to surrender

Day 4 of manhunt for Bradley Gillespie continues
Bradley Gillespie
Bradley Gillespie(Henderson Police Department)
By Taylor Williams
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 3:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HENDERSON, KY. (WPTA) - The search continues for an Ohio inmate who escaped from a Lima correctional facility earlier this week. Now, the inmate’s daughter is pleading for him to turn himself in.

Bradley Gillespie was last seen on camera in the Allen Oakwood Correctional Facility Monday with fellow inmate James Lee.

Both escaped, stole a car, and were later spotted in Henderson, Kentucky. After a pursuit by police, they crashed the car and Lee was taken into custody.

Gillespie is still on the run.

On Friday, Ohio State Highway Patrol shared this video of Gillespie’s daughter pleading for her dad to turn himself in.

Multiple agencies have been searching by air, water, and on the ground for the past four days.

They ask Henderson residents to keep their doors locked and to stay vigilant. If you see a person matching Gillespie’s description, police say to contact 911 immediately and do not approach him. He is considered to be armed and dangerous.

In 2016, Gillespie was found guilty of killing 21-year-old Hannah Fischer and 47-year-old Frank Tracy Jr. of Paulding County. Fischer’s body was found in her apartment in February of 2016 and Tracy’s body was found in a cemetery near Fischer’s apartment in March of 2016.

Officials say there are no signs that Gillespie has left the area and have increased patrols in surrounding counties.

Police are offering a reward for information leading to the capture of Gillespie. Anyone with information is asked to contact the police.

Lee is in custody in Henderson, awaiting extradition.

Officials have not said how the pair were able to escape.

