Churubusco student raising money to provide service dogs for veterans

WHITLEY COUNTY, Ind. (WPTA) - Friday at Eel River Golf Course was as perfect as it gets.

A round of golf without a cloud in the sky and some furry friends watching closely.

ICAN Service Dog (WPTA)

Over 100 golfers teed it up Friday afternoon for the third annual ‘Dogs for Vets’ golf outing, organized by Churubusco junior Kendall Stuckey.

The event raises money for Indiana Canine Assistant Network (ICAN), a non-profit organization that provides service dogs for Hoosiers in need, including veterans.

“It provides companionship and just helps them have something to lean on,” Stuckey said.

During her high school career, Stuckey has raised over $39,000 for ICAN, enough to provide three service dogs to Fort Wayne veterans in need.

“It’s lifechanging,” Stuckey said. “I get to see how everything goes. I get to see that its helps them so much. I get to hear them say this has been a really big help. I just love getting to meet them and seeing and hearing how its impacted their lives.”

Stuckey may be young, but others recognize her desire to help others goes beyond her years.

“To have somebody like that in the community that’s, not only so passionate, but as a young person it’s just incredibly inspiring and we are so honored to have her as a supporter of ICAN,” ICAN spokesperson Samantha Thompson said.

Stuckey’s goal for Friday’s outing is to raise enough money to provide two more dogs to Fort Wayne veterans.

But, no matter the outcome, she’s grateful for the opportunity to help out the men and women who’ve served.

“I just love seeing how its impacted people, seeing how I can help people, getting to meet people from ICAN, it just makes it more real, like I’m actually able to help people,” Stuckey said.

To learn more about ICAN, click here.

