Welcome ceremony held for 42nd Honor Flight veterans

By Alex Null
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 11:16 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Wednesday, 83 veterans embarked on the 42nd Honor Flight from Fort Wayne to Washington D.C., the second of the year.

But something new this time around? A warm welcome home from family, friends and those there to honor the veterans.

At the Fort Wayne International Airport Wednesday, hundreds of people celebrated the veterans and their return from their trip.

But this ceremony was special. It was the first since October 2019.

Honor flights were canceled in 2020 and 2021 because of the COVID-19 pandemic and only vaccinated veterans were allowed last year.

Veterans and their loved ones said just how special it is to have people welcoming them back and that it’s a memory they’ll be able to cherish forever.

“I was amazed,” David Eckert, a Vietnam veteran, said. “I mean, I knew they were going to do it, but the size of it just blew me away. I just couldn’t believe how many people that were here doing that.”

As of today, over 3,200 veterans have traveled on an honor flight.

For more information on future honor flights, click here.

