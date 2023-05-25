Rise’n Roll plans free donut giveaway after taking home national award

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - A fan-favorite donut shop is giving away free donuts at its Fort Wayne stores after bringing home a noteworthy award.

Leaders with Amish-style bakery Rise’n Roll say in celebration of the shop winning ‘Fan Favorite’ in the contest for America’s Greatest Donuts, they’re planning a special giveaway.

To mark the occasion, the bakery will be giving out its award-winning Cinnamon Caramel donuts for free on National Donut Day on Friday, June 2. Leaders say the giveaway will take place while supplies last at the two Fort Wayne locations, at 511 E Dupont Rd. and 5129 Illinois Rd #101.

The business was formed in 2004 in Middlebury by a young Amish couple who used recipes passed down through generations, according to its website. Then in 2009, the owner sold the company to a non-Amish family, who expanded its footprint to 16 total locations and vowed to still do things the “old-fashioned way”.

