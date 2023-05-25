RibFest returns to Headwaters Park in June

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Grab your napkins and wet wipes, because the annual BBQ RibFest is about to heat up Headwaters Park in June.

The 26th annual RibFest returns to Fort Wayne from June 15 until June 18.

Organizers say the festival will return with highly-awarded BBQ grilling teams and various blues bands from across the United States. They say nearly 40,000 people attend the festival each year, and over 25,000 tons of BBQ is consumed over the four-day span.

Featured food items include brisket, ribs, pulled pork, rib sandwiches, BBQ chicken, and more.

Officials say this year’s event begins Thursday, June 15 at 11:30 a.m. and ends Sunday, June 18 at 9:30 p.m.

They also say the event is free every day (Thursday through Saturday) until 5:30 p.m., and after that, it will be $6 for adults 18 and up, $3 for anyone ages 8-17, and children under eight get in for free.

The admission fee is $3 all day on Sunday, June 18, for anyone 10 and older. Children under 10 get in for free.

Organizers say all dads get in free on June 18 in honor of Father’s Day.

View their website to find more information on the event, as well as vendors, live bands, and available downtown parking.

