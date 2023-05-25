POLICE: Juvenile arrested in connection to 2022 shooting

(WRDW/WAGT)
By Evan Harris
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 6:39 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Officials with the Fort Wayne Police Department say a juvenile was arrested Wednesday in connection to a shooting last year.

They say the arrest follows an August 2022 shooting, in which police say the juvenile was in connection. Police say the shooting happened in the 1500 block of E. Lewis Street on Aug. 20, 2022.

According to WOWO News, the shooting happened a little before 1:30 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022. Investigators say there was a large gathering at a Lewis Street home when several shots were fired, injuring a woman.

First responders said the woman was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The juvenile was arrested a little before 3 p.m. in the 200 block of Lexington Court on May 24. Police say they found several weapons during the investigation.

Police say the juvenile is currently being held at the Allen County Juvenile Detention Center and faces several criminal charges, including aggravated battery.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Homestead vs. Concordia Girls Tennis 5/24/23

Updated: 7 hours ago

News

Lugnuts vs. TinCaps 5/24/23

Updated: 7 hours ago

News

Welcome ceremony held for 42nd Honor Flight veterans

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Alex Null
Wednesday, 83 veterans embarked on the 42nd Honor Flight from Fort Wayne to Washington D.C., the second of the year.

News

Welcome ceremony held for 42nd Honor Flight veterans

Updated: 8 hours ago

Latest News

News

Honor Flight #42: Meet “Uncle Ray”

Updated: 14 hours ago
21Alive News at 4

News

City of Butler plans water outage Wednesday evening

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Jazlynn Bebout
Leaders for the City of Butler are giving residents a heads-up about a planned water outage Wednesday evening.

News

Aspen Meadow Elementary School teacher recognized as NACS Elementary Teacher of the Year

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Ashton Hackman
Ali King teaches 3rd Grade at Aspen Meadow Elementary School, and is in her ninth year of teaching.

Community

Unity Foundation presents Mini Maestro program

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Andy Newman
The foundation has been around for over two decades now, and one of their programs that these future musical masters have taken advantage of is Mini Maestros. The 10-week course teaches students character, leadership skills, and the basics of piano, but also allows the pint-sized pianists to get in-tuned with what they cherish most.

News

Unity Foundation presents Mini Maestro program

Updated: 15 hours ago
21Alive News at 11

Sports

A.J. Foyt returns to the Indy 500, his legacy long secured and grief fresh from his wife’s death

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By The Associated Press
A.J. Foyt was 15 when a boat that he and two friends were riding in capsized in a storm. The young Foyt clung tightly to a buoy until a fishing vessel found him, too late for one of the other boys that had already drowned.