POLICE: Juvenile arrested in connection to 2022 shooting

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Officials with the Fort Wayne Police Department say a juvenile was arrested Wednesday in connection to a shooting last year.

They say the arrest follows an August 2022 shooting, in which police say the juvenile was in connection. Police say the shooting happened in the 1500 block of E. Lewis Street on Aug. 20, 2022.

According to WOWO News, the shooting happened a little before 1:30 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022. Investigators say there was a large gathering at a Lewis Street home when several shots were fired, injuring a woman.

First responders said the woman was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The juvenile was arrested a little before 3 p.m. in the 200 block of Lexington Court on May 24. Police say they found several weapons during the investigation.

Police say the juvenile is currently being held at the Allen County Juvenile Detention Center and faces several criminal charges, including aggravated battery.

