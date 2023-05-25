Police investigating morning stabbing in southern Allen County

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Allen County Sheriff’s Department says a woman was seriously injured in a stabbing early Thursday morning.

Police say they were told of a person who walked into a local hospital with stab wounds around 6 a.m. Officers say they found the woman was hurt in a stabbing along Benwell Place, in a mobile home park near the airport.

They say the woman had multiple stab wounds and cuts and is said to be in serious condition.

At this time, the department says the investigation is ongoing and detectives are working to identify a suspect.

