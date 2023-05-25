Police investigating morning stabbing in southern Allen County

The Allen County Sheriff’s Department says a woman was seriously hurt in a stabbing in southern...
The Allen County Sheriff’s Department says a woman was seriously hurt in a stabbing in southern Allen County on May 25.(staff)
By Jazlynn Bebout
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 4:21 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Allen County Sheriff’s Department says a woman was seriously injured in a stabbing early Thursday morning.

Police say they were told of a person who walked into a local hospital with stab wounds around 6 a.m. Officers say they found the woman was hurt in a stabbing along Benwell Place, in a mobile home park near the airport.

They say the woman had multiple stab wounds and cuts and is said to be in serious condition.

At this time, the department says the investigation is ongoing and detectives are working to identify a suspect.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Auburn man gets a second chance at life

Updated: moments ago
|
By Ashton Hackman
35-year-old veteran Eric Huff is broken and bruised, but says he is lucky and grateful to be alive.

Community

Cross Border Partners needs a helping hand

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Andy Newman
Cross Border Partners is in a bind. The Fort Wayne non-profit partners with over 40 different foundations in the area to assist the needy in the community.

Community

Rise’n Roll plans free donut giveaway after taking home national award

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Jazlynn Bebout
A fan-favorite donut shop is giving away free donuts at its Fort Wayne stores after bringing home a noteworthy award.

News

City plans projects from tax funding increase

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Maureen Mespell
The City of Fort Wayne is eying potential projects after receiving a larger allocation of local income tax supplemental funds from the State of Indiana.

Latest News

Community

RibFest returns to Headwaters Park in June

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Evan Harris
Grab your napkins and wet wipes, because the annual BBQ RibFest is about to heat up Headwaters Park in June.

News

One volunteer firefighter killed, second injured in Farmland crash

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Jazlynn Bebout
A volunteer firefighter in eastern Indiana died and a second was injured Thursday morning following a crash as crews were responding to a fire, officials say.

News

Westfield woman dies while hiking in Grand Canyon

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By WTHR
Officials say an Indiana woman died earlier this month while hiking inside Grand Canyon National Park.

News

Indiana doctor faces discipline hearing over 10-year-old Ohio girl’s abortion

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By The Associated Press
An Indiana board is set to hear allegations Thursday that an Indianapolis doctor should face disciplinary action after she spoke publicly about providing an abortion to a 10-year-old rape victim from neighboring Ohio.

News

Liz Braden's Thursday morning forecast

Updated: 8 hours ago
21Alive Morning News

News

Crews respond to Wednesday evening house fire on city’s south side

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Evan Harris
The Fort Wayne Fire Department responded to a house fire Wednesday evening.