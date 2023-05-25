One volunteer firefighter killed, second injured in Farmland crash

FARMLAND, Ind. (WPTA) - A volunteer firefighter in eastern Indiana died and a second was injured Thursday morning following a crash as crews were responding to a fire, officials say.

The Indiana Department of Homeland Security (DHS) says a Farmland Volunteer Fire Department tanker crashed around 6:30 a.m. near County Road 1000 West and 400 North.

DHS says the tanker was headed northbound on 1000 W when it approached an S-curve and rolled over. They say the truck landed on top of 31-year-old Kyle T. Osgood, who was pronounced dead at the scene, and 19-year-old Zachary Lee, who was flown to Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne in critical condition.

Leaders say Osgood’s grandfather previously served as the department’s fire chief. A fellow firefighter told WTHR Osgood had been coming to the fire station since he was a child and rose through the ranks as he stayed committed to protecting his community.

The Randolph County Sheriff’s Department shared its condolences to the fire department on Facebook, asking residents to keep the community in their thoughts.

“Our hearts are heavy this morning for the Farmland Volunteer Fire Department who have lost one of their heroes and have another badly injured after a traffic accident while responding to a fire this morning,” the post reads.

The department says Indiana State Police will release more information on the crash.

