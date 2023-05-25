Indiana trooper involved in shooting on east side of Indianapolis; troopers not injured

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTHR) - Indiana State Police confirmed they are investigating a shooting with one of its troopers involved.

It happened Thursday afternoon on the east side of Indianapolis, near East 34th Street and North Franklin Road.

According to ISP, two troopers did a traffic stop on a car. One person ran from the car and troopers chased them. At one point, one of the troopers fired their gun, hitting the person who ran from the car.

The suspect was taken to the hospital and was alert and conscious, according to ISP. The troopers were not injured.

ISP said bodycams were activated for both troopers. ISP said a firearm was recovered at the scene.

Just three days ago, a trooper shot a suspect at a gas station on the southeast side of Indianapolis.

Indiana State Police Sgt. John Perrine said officers had been asked to assist another police department in making a wellness check on a person.

Perrine said according to their preliminary investigation, 30-year-old Zachary Scifres of Indianapolis “had made delusional statements earlier in the day and family members had requested the Morristown Police Department check on his welfare.”

Officers were searching for Scifres’ vehicle, a green-and-white garbage truck. At around 5 p.m., ISP Sgt. Jonathan Haugh told dispatchers he had located the truck in the 7800 block of Brookville Road. Haugh reported finding Scifres inside the truck at the Speedway gas station at 7805 Brookville Road.

According to police, Scifres got out of the truck and started walking away from Haugh. At that time, the trooper attempted to detain Scifres, who physically resisted and ran toward the gas station. As he ran toward the gas pumps, police said Scifres pulled out a handgun and fired at Haugh, who returned fire, striking the suspect.

Haugh approached Scifres, who was now on the ground, and another altercation ensued. Haugh again fired shots, then handcuffed Scifres, police said.

“Fortunately, no other bystanders were injured, although there were several people around,” Perrine said.

Scifres received medical aid from police until medics arrived. He was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

“A tourniquet was applied by the trooper, a second trooper on scene applied a tourniquet to the suspect, who was bleeding heavily,” explained Perrine.

Haugh was not injured. He was on duty and in uniform at the time of the incident, Perrine said, and his body-worn camera and a camera in Haugh’s squad car were activated.

“This was way too close to home,” said Clifford Martin, who stops at the station every Monday afternoon to fill up. “There’s families that go in here all the time. It’s right off the highway,” Martin said.

Haugh will be placed on administrative leave, as a matter of department procedure. The investigation is ongoing.

