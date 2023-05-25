Indiana trooper involved in shooting on east side of Indianapolis; troopers not injured

The shooting happened Thursday morning on the east side of Indianapolis, near East 34th Street...
The shooting happened Thursday morning on the east side of Indianapolis, near East 34th Street and North Franklin Road.(WTHR)
By WTHR
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 4:27 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTHR) - Indiana State Police confirmed they are investigating a shooting with one of its troopers involved.

It happened Thursday afternoon on the east side of Indianapolis, near East 34th Street and North Franklin Road.

According to ISP, two troopers did a traffic stop on a car. One person ran from the car and troopers chased them. At one point, one of the troopers fired their gun, hitting the person who ran from the car.

The suspect was taken to the hospital and was alert and conscious, according to ISP. The troopers were not injured.

ISP said bodycams were activated for both troopers. ISP said a firearm was recovered at the scene.

Just three days ago, a trooper shot a suspect at a gas station on the southeast side of Indianapolis.

Indiana State Police Sgt. John Perrine said officers had been asked to assist another police department in making a wellness check on a person.

Perrine said according to their preliminary investigation, 30-year-old Zachary Scifres of Indianapolis “had made delusional statements earlier in the day and family members had requested the Morristown Police Department check on his welfare.”

Officers were searching for Scifres’ vehicle, a green-and-white garbage truck. At around 5 p.m., ISP Sgt. Jonathan Haugh told dispatchers he had located the truck in the 7800 block of Brookville Road. Haugh reported finding Scifres inside the truck at the Speedway gas station at 7805 Brookville Road.

According to police, Scifres got out of the truck and started walking away from Haugh. At that time, the trooper attempted to detain Scifres, who physically resisted and ran toward the gas station. As he ran toward the gas pumps, police said Scifres pulled out a handgun and fired at Haugh, who returned fire, striking the suspect.

Haugh approached Scifres, who was now on the ground, and another altercation ensued. Haugh again fired shots, then handcuffed Scifres, police said.

“Fortunately, no other bystanders were injured, although there were several people around,” Perrine said.

Scifres received medical aid from police until medics arrived. He was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

“A tourniquet was applied by the trooper, a second trooper on scene applied a tourniquet to the suspect, who was bleeding heavily,” explained Perrine.

Haugh was not injured. He was on duty and in uniform at the time of the incident, Perrine said, and his body-worn camera and a camera in Haugh’s squad car were activated.

“This was way too close to home,” said Clifford Martin, who stops at the station every Monday afternoon to fill up. “There’s families that go in here all the time. It’s right off the highway,” Martin said.

Haugh will be placed on administrative leave, as a matter of department procedure. The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Auburn man gets a second chance at life

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Ashton Hackman
35-year-old veteran Eric Huff is broken and bruised, but says he is lucky and grateful to be alive.

Crime

Police investigating morning stabbing in southern Allen County

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jazlynn Bebout
The Allen County Sheriff’s Department says a woman was seriously injured in a stabbing early Thursday morning.

Community

Cross Border Partners needs a helping hand

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Andy Newman
Cross Border Partners is in a bind. The Fort Wayne non-profit partners with over 40 different foundations in the area to assist the needy in the community.

Community

Rise’n Roll plans free donut giveaway after taking home national award

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Jazlynn Bebout
A fan-favorite donut shop is giving away free donuts at its Fort Wayne stores after bringing home a noteworthy award.

Latest News

News

City plans projects from tax funding increase

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Maureen Mespell
The City of Fort Wayne is eying potential projects after receiving a larger allocation of local income tax supplemental funds from the State of Indiana.

Community

RibFest returns to Headwaters Park in June

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Evan Harris
Grab your napkins and wet wipes, because the annual BBQ RibFest is about to heat up Headwaters Park in June.

News

Day 2: HPD releases new pictures of escaped Ohio inmate

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By 14 News Staff
On Thursday, HPD released new pictures of Gillespie, one of them revealing a tattoo on his bicep.

News

One volunteer firefighter killed, second injured in Farmland crash

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Jazlynn Bebout
A volunteer firefighter in eastern Indiana died and a second was injured Thursday morning following a crash as crews were responding to a fire, officials say.

News

Westfield woman dies while hiking in Grand Canyon

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By WTHR
Officials say an Indiana woman died earlier this month while hiking inside Grand Canyon National Park.

News

Indiana doctor faces discipline hearing over 10-year-old Ohio girl’s abortion

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By The Associated Press
An Indiana board is set to hear allegations Thursday that an Indianapolis doctor should face disciplinary action after she spoke publicly about providing an abortion to a 10-year-old rape victim from neighboring Ohio.