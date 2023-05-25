Day 2: HPD releases new pictures of escaped Ohio inmate

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - The Henderson Police Department says they are still looking for the convicted murderer who escaped an Ohio jail on Monday.

That man is 50-year-old Bradley Gillespie.

[Previous Story: HPD searching for escaped Ohio inmate, another in custody]

50-year-old Bradley Gillespie (Henderson Police Department)

On Thursday, HPD released new pictures of Gillespie, one of them revealing a tattoo on his bicep.

According to a social media post, the police department is using all of its manpower and investigating all information to find him.

They are asking people to review any home surveillance that you might have since May 24 at 3:17 a.m.

HPD says if you see a person matching Gillespie’s description, contact 911 immediately and do not approach him. He is considered to be armed and dangerous.

The search originally began when Gillespie, and another escaped inmate James Lee, were seen by Henderson police early Wednesday.

Lee was caught after running away from a vehicle the two had crashed, but Gillespie got away.

[Related: Surveillance video shows arrest of escaped inmate, James Lee]

HPD says they know Gillespie was in the area of Hays Boat Ramp after they found his shoe later in the morning.

Here’s coverage from 14 News at 11 a.m. on Thursday:

HPD releases new pictures of escaped Ohio inmate, enters day 2 of search

You can watch our coverage from Thursday on Sunrise below.

Search continues for convicted murderer and prison escapee in Henderson (sunrise)

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.