Cross Border Partners needs a helping hand

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Cross Border Partners is in a bind, according to President Sue Nash.

“By the end of the year, we need about 20,000 square feet,” Nash said. “We don’t have anything yet.”

The Fort Wayne non-profit partners with over 40 different foundations in the area to assist the needy in the community.

“Whatever it is they say they need, they bring us their information, and everything they get is free,” Nash said.

What they need can be anything from clothes, to couches, to toys, or even movies.

Thanks to a friend’s kindness, Cross Border has used a warehouse through D R Lubricants off of Coliseum Boulevard, rent-free, for the past two decades, but that agreement has crossed the finish line.

“What’s happening right now is this organization who gave it to us [D R Lubricants], they need this facility because they’re growing. too. Just like we are growing,” Nash said.

Time is running out to find a space that fits their needs, according to Former President of the organization Hank Kiess.

“The biggest thing is we have to find someplace big enough to put this whole business into, and then keep it in an area where our volunteers can get to it and the bus route is there for our people to come,” Kiess said.

The group needs a ray of hope, otherwise, the worst is inevitable.

“Worst case would be we have to stop, completely stop,” Nash said.

That would mean over 300 families in Northeast Indiana would be without the resources they need. For those looking to help, the partners know just how you can, and where to go.

“There’s either, find us a location, or help us with money,” Nash said.

“Come right to the front door on Tuesdays and Thursdays and we’re there, and we’d appreciate it,” Kiess said.

Cross Border Partners is open on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. If you are interested in buying any of their items, they are also open for purchase from the public at the prices listed on each item.

If you want to donate, you can 4611 Newaygo Road just off Coliseum Boulevard.

