Crews respond to Wednesday evening house fire on city’s south side

By Evan Harris
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 7:05 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Fort Wayne Fire Department responded to a house fire Wednesday evening.

Fire officials say the fire happened in the 2900 block of Oakwood Drive around 7:25 p.m.

First responders say the fire was coming from the attic. They say the fire was extinguished in less than 15 minutes, and all six people in the home, including three children, left safely.

Officials say the fire was investigated, and they confirm the source of the fire was electrical.

The house suffered moderate fire and smoke damage.

