City plans projects from tax funding increase

Mayor Tom Henry announces increased local income tax supplemental funds at McMillen Park.
Mayor Tom Henry announces increased local income tax supplemental funds at McMillen Park.(WPTA)
By Maureen Mespell
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 2:28 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The City of Fort Wayne is eying potential projects after receiving a larger allocation of local income tax supplemental funds from the State of Indiana.

In a news conference this afternoon, Mayor Tom Henry and neighborhood advocates announced the much larger allocation of $22.588 million, which the city plans to use for neighborhood infrastructure improvements totaling $70 million.

Potential projects include improvements to parks, including new playground equipment, community development initiatives, energy, and the environment, enhancing the quality of life opportunities, strengthening neighborhoods, and continuing Fort Wayne’s positive momentum.

The City says they plan to work with City Council on the next steps to bring the projects to life.

