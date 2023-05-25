Auburn man gets a second chance at life

Eric Huff walks with his partner, Michele in Auburn. Huff survived a serious motorcycle crash...
Eric Huff walks with his partner, Michele in Auburn. Huff survived a serious motorcycle crash just a week ago, and says it has taught him a new way to view life.(Ashton Hackman)
By Ashton Hackman
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 4:21 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUBURN, Ind. (WPTA) - 35-year-old veteran Eric Huff is broken and bruised, but says he is lucky and grateful to be alive.

“All I remember making that right turn, and that’s it. I can’t remember anything else.”

Huff was riding his motorcycle along County Road 56 in DeKalb County back on May 13. Investigators say Huff was traveling eastbound when he began to slow down.

The brakes on the motorcycle locked up, causing the bike to turn backwards. Huff was thrown from the motorcycle and landed in a field, suffering severe head injuries.

“All I remember making that right turn, and that’s it. I can’t remember anything else,” Huff said. Doctors told him that he’s very lucky.

“I can’t believe on a very busy road how this he can still walk today,” Huff’s partner, Michele Millard said. “It just blows my mind how strong he is.”

Now, he is using that strength, and second chance at life, to live a happier one. “How many good people didn’t get a second chance,” he said. “Now here I am at a second chance at life. I want to be a different person. I want to try to do better things with my life.”

Those around him, including Millard say that the crash has left them with a new mindset. A crash that changed a life, changed how they viewed life itself.

“Now that he’s brought up this second chance at life has got me thinking about the same thing, even though, I mean I’ve had close encounters myself,” Millard said.

“You ever heard that song I’m in a hurry to get things done? That’s me,” Huff said. “I feel like life passed me by sometimes.”

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

City Utilities addresses smelly tap water concerns
City announces 131-home subdivision for southeast Fort Wayne
Since last fall, Liz Geltman has received more than 80 Amazon packages, and none of them are...
Amazon delivers more than 80 packages to wrong house
Every Tuesday and Wednesday, select Regal locations will offer $2 tickets for the first show of...
$2 movies are coming to Regal Cinemas this summer
FILE - Tina Turner performs in a concert in Cologne, Germany on Jan. 14, 2009. Turner, the...
Tina Turner, ‘Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll’ whose triumphant career made her world-famous, dies at 83

Latest News

The Allen County Sheriff’s Department says a woman was seriously hurt in a stabbing in southern...
Police investigating morning stabbing in southern Allen County
Cross Border Partners is in a bind. The Fort Wayne non-profit partners with over 40 different...
Cross Border Partners needs a helping hand
Rise'n Roll won Fan Favorite in the contest for America's Greatest Donuts.
Rise’n Roll plans free donut giveaway after taking home national award
Mayor Tom Henry announces increased local income tax supplemental funds at McMillen Park.
City plans projects from tax funding increase