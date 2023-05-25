Auburn man gets a second chance at life

AUBURN, Ind. (WPTA) - 35-year-old veteran Eric Huff is broken and bruised, but says he is lucky and grateful to be alive.

“All I remember making that right turn, and that’s it. I can’t remember anything else.”

Huff was riding his motorcycle along County Road 56 in DeKalb County back on May 13. Investigators say Huff was traveling eastbound when he began to slow down.

The brakes on the motorcycle locked up, causing the bike to turn backwards. Huff was thrown from the motorcycle and landed in a field, suffering severe head injuries.

“I can’t believe on a very busy road how this he can still walk today,” Huff’s partner, Michele Millard said. “It just blows my mind how strong he is.”

Now, he is using that strength, and second chance at life, to live a happier one. “How many good people didn’t get a second chance,” he said. “Now here I am at a second chance at life. I want to be a different person. I want to try to do better things with my life.”

Those around him, including Millard say that the crash has left them with a new mindset. A crash that changed a life, changed how they viewed life itself.

“Now that he’s brought up this second chance at life has got me thinking about the same thing, even though, I mean I’ve had close encounters myself,” Millard said.

“You ever heard that song I’m in a hurry to get things done? That’s me,” Huff said. “I feel like life passed me by sometimes.”

