Unity Foundation presents Mini Maestro program

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - For nine-year-old Brooklinn Robinson and 12-year-old Drevon Johnson, music is everything.

“I always loved music,” Robinson said. “It’s my favorite thing.

“I just love playing and the melody, and how it sounds and the songs that we can do. It’s fun,” Johnson said.

Thanks to the Unity Performing Arts Foundation, their everything is right at their fingertips.

“Unity is a multifaceted performing arts foundation that teaches young people character, artistry and leadership through the platform of the soulful arts,” said Cheyenne Hernandez, Unity’s Operations Manager.

The foundation has been around for over two decades now, and one of their programs that these future musical masters have taken advantage of is Mini Maestros. The 10-week course teaches students character, leadership skills, and the basics of piano, but also allows the pint-sized pianists to get in-tuned with what they cherish most.

“I always loved music,” Johnson said. “When I joined Mini Maestro, it just made me really happy.”

That happiness and love for the program leads each of the Unity kids to a final performance, where they receive their chance to shine in the spotlight.

“Tonight, is just an opportunity for them to show their friends and their family and different community members the wonderful things that they’ve learned over their course this season,” Hernandez said.

All their preparation and learning does not spare the maestros from staying a little high strung before showtime.

“I feel a little nervous, but I’m just mostly excited,” Robinson said. I just like to play a lot so I can listen to my friends’ songs and then they can listen to my songs too.”

As this year’s students strike their final keys, Unity has a final message for other parents in the community.

“We would love to teach your kids about all the soulful artforms and give them empowering skills like character artistry and leadership,” Hernandez said.

If you would like to get your child involved in the mini maestro program or any of the other programs Unity offers, head to upaf.com.

