Road paving work to begin next Wednesday on S.R. 205 near Churubusco

WHITLEY COUNTY, Ind. (WPTA) - Those who use S.R. 205 for their commute should consider allowing extra time to get places.

INDOT officials say starting Wednesday, May 31, crews will begin paving the section of S.R. 205 between E 300 N and Duglay Road.

During construction, officials urge drivers to watch for single-line traffic that will alternate directions, as well as use caution in work zones.

Work is scheduled to be completed around the end of August.

S.R. 205 in Whitley County (INDOT)

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.