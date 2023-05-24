Road paving work to begin next Wednesday on S.R. 205 near Churubusco

(MGN)
By Evan Harris
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 10:37 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
WHITLEY COUNTY, Ind. (WPTA) - Those who use S.R. 205 for their commute should consider allowing extra time to get places.

INDOT officials say starting Wednesday, May 31, crews will begin paving the section of S.R. 205 between E 300 N and Duglay Road.

During construction, officials urge drivers to watch for single-line traffic that will alternate directions, as well as use caution in work zones.

Work is scheduled to be completed around the end of August.

S.R. 205 in Whitley County
S.R. 205 in Whitley County(INDOT)

