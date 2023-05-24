Man arrested after holding woman against will in east side home

David Span, Jr.
David Span, Jr.(Allen County Sheriff's Department)
By Evan Harris
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 7:28 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - A man was arrested early Wednesday morning after barricading himself and holding a woman against her will inside a home on the city’s east-central side.

Police say they responded to a 911 hang-up from a home in the 1000 block of E. Berry Street around 1:30 a.m. The woman texted dispatch that she had been beaten and was being held against her will inside the home.

First responders say they tried to get the woman to leave the home but were told she could not.

Officers say the FWPD Emergency Services Team (EST), Crisis Response Team (CRT), and the Air Support Unit (ASU) were called to the scene, and the woman safely left the home after they arrived.

They say they made several unsuccessful attempts to contact the man inside the home to surrender. Police say they had to use gas. The man surrendered to the police soon after.

The man was identified as 59-year-old David Span, Jr., who is facing charges including criminal confinement, domestic battery with an active no-contact order, and domestic battery involving a deadly weapon.

