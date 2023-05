FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Summit Athletic Conference champion Concordia softball came back to beat Garrett 8-7 in the 3A Angola sectional on Tuesday night.

The Cadets Raeylyn Koesters and Allison Dubay connected on a pair of critical RBI base-hits to secure the win.

Concordia will next play Heritage on Wednesday night at 7:30pm.

