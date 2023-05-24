City of Butler plans water outage Wednesday evening
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 4:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BUTLER, Ind. (WPTA) - Leaders for the City of Butler are giving residents a heads-up about a planned water outage Wednesday evening.
Officials say the planned outage will happen at 10 p.m. Wednesday, May 24, through 4 a.m. Thursday, May 25.
Once the water is turned back on, leaders say the City will be under a boil water advisory “until further notice.”
We will update this story as soon as more information becomes available.
Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.