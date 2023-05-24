Carroll secures regional track & field title, North Side’s McKenzie with banner day

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Carroll Chargers girls captured a track & field regional team title at their home track on Tuesday night.

Chargers freshman Bailey Sinish soared to victory in the high jump, Adelle Scholtterback finished first in the 300M hurdles, while Dylaniey Floyd and Anna Vie finished first and second in the 400M.

North Side’s Tajaina McKenzie secured four regional titles of her own in the 100M, 200M, 4X100 relay and the long jump.

Homestead finished second in the team standings, excelling in the distance runs.

The Spartans Elise Peckinpaugh (1600M) and Addison Knoblauch (3200M) each captured individual regional championships.

Knoblauch won her event by over 34 seconds.

