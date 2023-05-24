Aspen Meadow Elementary School teacher recognized as NACS Elementary Teacher of the Year

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - An elementary teacher at Aspen Meadow Elementary School was surprised with recognition as Northwest Allen County Schools (NACS) 2023 Elementary Teacher of the Year.

Ali King teaches 3rd Grade at Aspen Meadow Elementary School, and is in her ninth year of teaching. District officials say she is supportive of all of her students, and goes above and beyond to make sure each of them knows how awesome they are.

Parents, students, and peers nominate teachers who they think deserves recognition. Two elementary teachers or counselors are selected from the district’s eight elementary schools.

“I am so thankful, and I feel so blessed. To turn the corner and see the whole school lined up, it was just amazing, and something I’ll never forget,” she said.

King added that her students are the reason she does what she does.

“I told the kids in there they’re the reason I’m here,” King said. “They’re the reason we’re all here. I just love what I do because of the kids. Relationships have always been really important to me and getting to know the kids, and I really really try to do that every year.”

