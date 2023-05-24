Aspen Meadow Elementary School teacher recognized as NACS Elementary Teacher of the Year

Ali King was surprised with the 2023 NACS Elementary Teacher of the Year award.
Ali King was surprised with the 2023 NACS Elementary Teacher of the Year award.(WPTA Staff)
By Ashton Hackman
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 4:04 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - An elementary teacher at Aspen Meadow Elementary School was surprised with recognition as Northwest Allen County Schools (NACS) 2023 Elementary Teacher of the Year.

Ali King teaches 3rd Grade at Aspen Meadow Elementary School, and is in her ninth year of teaching. District officials say she is supportive of all of her students, and goes above and beyond to make sure each of them knows how awesome they are.

Parents, students, and peers nominate teachers who they think deserves recognition. Two elementary teachers or counselors are selected from the district’s eight elementary schools.

“I am so thankful, and I feel so blessed. To turn the corner and see the whole school lined up, it was just amazing, and something I’ll never forget,” she said.

King added that her students are the reason she does what she does.

“I told the kids in there they’re the reason I’m here,” King said. “They’re the reason we’re all here. I just love what I do because of the kids. Relationships have always been really important to me and getting to know the kids, and I really really try to do that every year.”

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

City Utilities addresses smelly tap water concerns
Christopher Wright, 43, died from a traumatic brain injury after his fiancée says a group of...
Father dies in assault over middle school fight, family says
Curtis Branch III
POLICE: Man arrested in early Tuesday morning robbery
Every Tuesday and Wednesday, select Regal locations will offer $2 tickets for the first show of...
$2 movies are coming to Regal Cinemas this summer
Organizers decline comment on viral video of fight at Fort Wayne basketball game
Viral video shows fight between parent, ref at 8th-grade basketball game

Latest News

Honor Flight #42: Meet “Uncle Ray”
Honor Flight #42: Meet “Uncle Ray”
City of Butler plans water outage Wednesday evening
The foundation has been around for over two decades now, and one of their programs that these...
Unity Foundation presents Mini Maestro program
The foundation has been around for over two decades now, and one of their programs that these...
Unity Foundation presents Mini Maestro program