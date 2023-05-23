Two inmates escape from Lima prison, considered ‘armed and dangerous’

LIMA, Ohio (WTVG) - Two inmates have escaped from a correctional institution in Lima and authorities say they are armed and dangerous.

According to the Allen County Sheriff’s Office, James Lee and Bradley Gillespie escaped from the Allen-Oakwood Correctional institution on May 23. Authorities say Gillespie was convicted for a double murder and Lee was convicted for burglary, breaking and entering and safecracking.

The Allen County Sheriff’s Office hosted a news conference Tuesday, around 9:00 p.m., in which Allen-Oakwood Correctional Institution officials said the inmates were last seen on camera at 8:41 a.m. Monday.

Allen-Oakwood Correctional Institution warden Angela Stuff provided the following timeline of events occurring on Tuesday:

11:15 a.m. - Authorities realize James Lee could not be accounted for during a 11 a.m. count

11:45 a.m. - Emergency count is approved and completed

12:19 p.m. - Allen-Oakwood Correctional Institution notifies Ohio State Highway Patrol

12:27 p.m. - Lima Police Department is notified

12:45 p.m. - Allen-Oakwood Correctional Institution confirms that Bradley Gillespie cannot be located.

1:02 p.m. - Local law enforcement and OSHP is on site.

2:17 p.m. - The first press release is sent to media outlets.

“What we have found out is that there is a discrepancy. In our count issue we do have at Allen-Oakwood Correctional Institution a local policy that states that we seven formal counts during 24-hour-period. Those counts are at 9:30 p.m., 12 a.m., 2 a.m., 4 a.m., 6 a.m., 11 a.m., 4 p.m. 4 p.m. is a standing count. Of course this has raised a discrepancy and an investigation is ongoing at this point,” said Stuff.

Ohio State Highway Patrol Lt. Nathan Dennis said law enforcement continues its investigation.

“We continue to get leads not just in Ohio but we’re receiving leads in states surrounding Ohio on potential whereabouts of these suspects. We’re continuing to look into those leads,” he said. Lt. Dennis said law enforcement cannot confirm if the suspects are still in Ohio at this time.

13abc reported on Sept. 30, 2016 that Gillespie was found guilty pf killing 21-year-old Hanna Fischer and 47-year-old Frank Tracy on Paulding County. Fischer’s body was found in her apartment in February of 2016 and Tracy’s body was found in a cemetery near Fischer’s apartment in March of 2016.

Gillespie is described as being 6′0″ tall, 200 pounds and is bald with blue eyes.

Lee is described as being 5′11″ tall, 280 pounds and has brown hair and blue eyes.

According to ACSO, there are currently multiple county, state and federal agencies actively working to locate the inmates.

Authorities say Gillespie does have ties to Williams County and Defiance County. If you see either inmate, authorities warn not to approach them and call law enforcement immediately.

