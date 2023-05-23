Town of Albion under boil water advisory Tuesday

ALBION, Ind. (WPTA) - Residents in Albion are encouraged to boil their water amid an advisory sent Tuesday afternoon.

Town leaders say the boil water advisory is effective as of 1:30 p.m. Tuesday and is expected to last for the next 48 hours.

The advisory was sent as a precautionary measure, as officials say the water plant lost power earlier Tuesday morning. They say when the power was restored, area wells could not keep up with demand. At that same time, town leaders say a water main ruptured on First St. between E. South St. and E. Hazel St.

