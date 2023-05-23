TELL JULIAN: A visit to Laz’s Cuban Cafe

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - “If you want to feel an explosion of flavors in your mouth, that’s Cuban.”

That’s how Lazaro Perez, owner of Laz’s Cuban Café, describes the food he grew up eating and loving.

Perez opened his restaurant in November of 2022. He says the response from the community has been positive!

When you walk into Laz’s Cuban Café, there is a lot to choose from. You can get everything from Cuban sandwiches, empanadas, desserts, and of course Cuban coffee!

Located on the north side of town, near the intersection of Dupont and Lima roads, Laz’s Cuban Cafe is the only Cuban restaurant in Fort Wayne. Perez says it’s exciting to be a part of Fort Wayne’s growing food scene and he loves sharing his food and culture with others.

“The people that have never had our food or never tasted anything Cuban, and they come in and they taste it or even on the food truck, it’s amazing and it’s beautiful to see their eyes open up,” said Perez.

21Alive’s Julian Teekaram was treated to the best of what Laz’s has to offer. Watch the video to see the amazing spread and Julian’s review!

