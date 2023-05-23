POLICE: Man arrested in early Tuesday morning robbery

Curtis Branch III
Curtis Branch III(Allen County Sheriff's Department)
By Evan Harris
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 5:49 AM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - A man was arrested after an early Tuesday morning armed robbery west of downtown.

Police say they were called to the 2000 block of Broadway, near Taylor Street, a little after midnight Tuesday.

A woman told police dispatch she was robbed at gunpoint.

They say the man that matched the woman’s description was arrested a few minutes later in the same area.

The woman told police she was “afraid for her life” during the robbery.

Police identified the man as Curtis Branch III. Branch is facing felony charges of robbery, unlawful carrying of a handgun as a convicted felon, and intimidation.

