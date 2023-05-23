Man in critical condition following Monday night shooting

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Fort Wayne police say they need the public’s information from a Monday night shooting.

The shooting happened a little after 9:30 Monday evening in the 500 block of Buchanan Street.

First responders say they found a woman with minor injuries from glass after a vehicle was shot at. She was treated and released by paramedics at the scene.

Officers say they did not find a gunshot victim in the area.

Witnesses told police an unknown vehicle pulled up near a gathering outside, and someone inside the car started shooting.

Police say a few minutes after being called to the scene, a local hospital told them that a man who was shot was admitted.

The man’s identity is unknown, and police say he is listed in critical condition.

Police ask anyone with information to contact the Fort Wayne Police Department at 427-1201, Crime Stoppers at 436-7867, or use the free “P3 Tips” app.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.