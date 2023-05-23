Local area pools, splash pads announce opening dates

(Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation Dept)
By Evan Harris
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 9:54 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Several Fort Wayne-area pools and splash pads have announced their opening dates for the summer season.

In New Haven, Jury Pool is scheduled to open on Saturday, June 3. Regular pool hours will be from 12:30-7 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday, and the pool will be closed Mondays.

The New Haven Community Center Park splash pad, officials say, will turn on at 9 a.m. on May 27, and will run from 9 a.m.-9 p.m. through Labor Day. Fort Wayne splash pads will operate on the same schedule.

There are nine splash pads in the Summit City: Memorial, McCormick, Waynedale, Shoaff, Buckner, Robert E. Meyers, Taylor’s Dream, Franklin Park, and Promenade Park.

The Northside and McMillen pools will be open on June 3, but official hours have yet to be released. Memorial Pool has not yet announced an opening day.

Fees for pool access are as follows:

McMillen Pool:

  • Free for children under 2
  • Ages 2-17: $3
  • Ages 17+: $3.50

Northside Pool:

  • Free for any child under 2
  • Ages 2-17: $4.50 in the afternoon, $2.75 in the evening
  • Ages 17+: $5.50 in the afternoon, $3.25 in the evening

Swimming lessons will also be offered during the summer pool season. Click here for more information and how to register for a class.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

