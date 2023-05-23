Is it easier to open a casino than a snow cone stand in Fort Wayne?

By Angelica Pickens
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 7:35 PM EDT
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - A Fort Wayne City councilman is concerned about a zoning loophole that he says makes it easier to open a casino in Fort Wayne than a snow cone stand.

Russ Jehl says the Board of Zoning appeals approved a variance for a charity casino in Riveria Plaza even though it was operating in improper zoning.

He says there was a strong possibility that the casino would relocate and expand to the former Marsh on Maplecrest and would require no City approval.

Jehl decided to create a resolution that would “request further attention and definition to certain meanings in the Fort Wayne Zoning Code.”

According to the resolution, the “betting and other gaming facility does not provide clear guidance on a definition and as more facilities attempt to locate in the community, further explanation is needed.”

It goes on to say that by passage of this resolution the Fort Wayne City Council requests that the Department of Planning Services initiate the process to further define what is meant by “betting and other gaming facility” and determine if this is the correct use of general commercial zoning.

