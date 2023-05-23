FWFD new recruit class kicked off training Monday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Fort Wayne’s newest class of firefighters kicked off training on Monday.

Out of the 28 recruits in this class, 14% are minorities, and four veterans are included.

Officials say this year’s class will help “fill the ranks” at the department due to the number of retirements, as well as help with the department’s bottom line.

Fort Wayne Fire Chief Eric Lahey says the department usually spends nearly a couple million dollars annually in overtime and believes the recruits will “help offset that overtime.”

Lahey also says the overtime fire crews are working tends to be an issue with the city council, so the recruits will also help ensure more staffing.

The recruits will spend nearly 20 weeks in training before their graduation in October.

