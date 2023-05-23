FWACC rescues pet alligator from Fort Wayne home

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Leaders of a Fort Wayne animal shelter say one of its workers received a unique call for help earlier this month.

Fort Wayne Animal Care and Control (FWACC) posted on Facebook on May 19 that their Animal Control Officer Taylor was recently asked to pick up an alligator that was living in someone’s home as a pet.

Luckily, FWACC says another officer was able to track down an alligator rescue in Michigan that was able to take the reptile in. Leaders shared a photo of the roughly 4-foot gator in his new home, saying he is already socializing with his new friends.

21Alive News spoke with leaders at the Michigan rescue, who said he’s been affectionately named Waffle. They shared a video of Waffle swimming in the gator pond, saying his stripes are so vibrant because he’s never been outside.

Leaders note that alligator rehoming is an issue often seen in the Midwest, saying those who get them as pets often don’t realize how big and dangerous they can be.

Fort Wayne shelter leaders say they were happy they were able to help get the reptile the proper care she needed.

“A very happy ending for this alligator thanks to a team effort!” FWACC’s post reads.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.