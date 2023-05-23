Crews team up to save baby groundhogs separated from mom

HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WPTA) - Two organizations in 21Country worked together to help ensure several groundhog pups that were left alone in the wild were properly cared for.

Huntington County Humane Society leaders say they were told a groundhog was recently trapped and removed from an area yard. They say unbeknownst to the trapper, the groundhog had six babies living under a shed.

Officials say the shelter teamed up with Advanced Predator Management in Roanoke and were able to safely retrieve all of the pups.

Rescuers say they fed and re-hydrated the hungry babies, which snuck in a nap before they were taken home with a wildlife rehabber. Leaders say the rehabber will care for the animals until they’re ready to be released back into the wild.

“Please do not handle wildlife if you are not trained in doing so,” the shelter says. “This can be dangerous and you can get hurt. Please call Advanced Predator Management or the Shelter and we can assist/advise you on what to do.”

