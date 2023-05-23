COURT DOCS: Fort Wayne man charged in sexual assault of three girls

26-year-old Joseph Hoyng
26-year-old Joseph Hoyng(Allen County Sheriff's Department)
By WPTA Staff
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 1:18 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - A Fort Wayne man is facing several child sex crime charges after court records say he assaulted three girls at his home.

Court documents say a witness, a minor who was living with her mom 26-year-old Joseph Hoyng, told police about the assaults. She said that on May 12, she invited two other girls to stay the night at their home. She says Hoyng gave the three of them wine coolers and vodka, asking them inappropriate questions in the form of a drinking game.

The next night, the witness told police Hoyng asked them to drink alcohol with him again. She told him she didn’t want to drink and fell asleep on the couch, but the other two girls went upstairs with him. During that evening, the two girls say they were sexually assaulted by Hoyng.

The witness says she then went into her mother’s room and woke her up to tell her what happened. The mother then confronted Hoyng, who said he “should not have got them drunk.” The woman says she then gathered all three girls and left the house.

In a later interview with the witness, she told police she was previously assaulted by Hoyng. She said she believed Hoyng first started assaulting her when she was in third grade.

Hoyng is currently charged with five counts of child molesting, sexual misconduct, dissemination of matter harmful to minors, and three counts of giving alcohol to a minor.

