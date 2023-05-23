City Utilities addresses smelly tap water concerns

By Jazlynn Bebout
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 4:44 PM EDT
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - If you live in the City of Fort Wayne and think your water tastes a little funny, you’re not alone.

City Utilities tells us the different-tasting and smelling water is not unusual this time of year, saying it stems from the condition of the rivers. Leaders say the change often happens in the spring and the fall when the temperatures vary.

But many folks have been asking one big question, is it safe to drink?

City Utilities Director Frank Suarez says yes. The department conducts thousands of tests on the water to ensure its safety on a regular basis, and Suarez says they have been taking additional samples to help see what could be causing the stench.

Suarez notes that the last time it was this bad was back in 2016.

