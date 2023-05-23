City, county offices closed for Memorial Day Monday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Officials say offices for both The City of Fort Wayne and Allen County will be closed Monday, May 29, due to Memorial Day.

Officials say garbage and recycling will not be collected on Monday, and the pick-up schedule will be pushed back one day for the rest of the week.

City and county offices will be on their regular schedules Tuesday, May 30.

