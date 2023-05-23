Albion under boil water advisory through Thursday afternoon

ALBION, Ind. (WPTA) - Residents in Albion are encouraged to boil their water amid an advisory sent Tuesday afternoon.

Town leaders say the boil water advisory is effective as of 1:30 p.m. Tuesday and will be in place until 1:30 p.m. Thursday, May 25.

The advisory was sent as a precautionary measure, as officials say the water plant lost power earlier Tuesday morning. They say when the power was restored, area wells could not keep up with demand. At that same time, town leaders say a water main ruptured on First St. between E. South St. and E. Hazel St.

Once the water main rupture was repaired, leaders say the water system returned to full capacity. They reiterate they have no indication the system was contaminated and are conducting tests to confirm all is safe.

