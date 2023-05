(WPTA) - Bluffton’s E.J. Tackett bowled a perfect 300 at the PBA Super Slam Cup semifinal win on Sunday afternoon.

The Huntington North grad finished the tournament runner-up, bringing home $40,000 in winnings.

🚨 EJ TACKETT SHOOTS 300 🚨



His semifinal win over Kevin McCune sets up the 2023 rubber match between Tackett and top seed Jason Belmonte.



📺 FOX | FOX Sports app pic.twitter.com/xd0rNxx5qk — PBA Tour (@PBATour) May 21, 2023

Tackett is a PBA Triple Crown winner and 21-time PBA Tour first-place finisher.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.