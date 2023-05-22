Part of Hillegas Road to be closed for three weeks

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Officials say part of Hillegas Road will be closed to traffic starting May 22.

They say the area of Hillegas Road south of Independence Drive will be closed for a sewer pipe installation.

Drivers are asked to use Goshen Road and Sherman Boulevard to detour, and Independence Drive will be accessed still from the north.

The closure will be for about three weeks.

