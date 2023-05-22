North Side track star McKenzie motivates, leads Legends to regionals
Published: May. 22, 2023
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - North Side track & field star Tajaina McKenzie leads this season’s Legends to new heights, as all of the team’s sprinters advanced to regionals.
McKenzie captured sectional championships in both the 100-meter and 200-meter dash, along with spearheading the team’s 4X100 relay win.
The senior is also a record-breaking Junior Olympic athlete, decorated in the long jump.
McKenzie will study and compete at St. John’s University next fall.
