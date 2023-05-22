“Foolish” singer Ashanti to come to Embassy Theatre in October

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Grammy Award-winning artist Ashanti is coming to the Summit City this fall.

The award-winning artist is performing at the Embassy Theatre.

Organizers say tickets will go on sale to the general public on Friday, May 26, at 10 a.m. The performance is set for Friday, Oct. 13, at 8 p.m.

Embassy Theatre members can purchase tickets during the presale beginning May 24.

Ashanti is best known for her self-titled 2002 debut album, “Ashanti,” most notably, her song, “Foolish.” The album was number one on the Billboard Top 200 and sold over 500,000 units within its first week, making her the female debut artist with the most albums sold in SoundScan chart history.

Ashanti’s music career spans over 20 years, releasing six albums, and was rated as one of Billboard’s Top Females of the Decade from 2000-2010.

Click here for more info and to purchase tickets.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.