“Diners, Drive-Ins, & Dives” Korean BBQ chain coming to Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - A Korean BBQ restaurant chain is coming to Fort Wayne.

Officials say Dae Gee Korean BBQ is scheduled to open sometime in August in the former restaurant, The Fish House Restaurant, and Seafood Market, on Clinton Street.

Dae Gee, meaning “pig” in Korean, is a Denver, Colorado-based restaurant chain that opened in 2012. It was popularized in 2015 by Guy Fieri’s series “Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives.”

The restaurant will be owned and operated by Evans Toyota Owner Rick Evans and General Manager Sam Choe.

“When looking for a franchise brand to bring to the area, Dae Gee was the only concept that really stood out to us. With a complexity of different flavors and cuisine largely comprised of proteins, vegetables, grains, and assorted spices, Korean food is a great choice for the health-conscious and clean-eating consumer. We’re excited to bring Dae Gee’s great food, outstanding service, and exceptional dining experience to the people of Fort Wayne.”

Officials say the restaurant chain “exposes customers to an interactive experience that allows them to cook their own meat on grill tops at their tables when they dine.”

Developers say customers can choose from many types of meats, including Galbee (Beef Short Ribs) and Sam Gyeob Sal (Sliced Pork Belly), and fish and vegetarian options will also be available.

