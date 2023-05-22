DeKalb Middle School staffer on leave after grabbing student in ‘aggressive manner’

DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WPTA) - Leaders at DeKalb Middle School say a staff member there is on administrative leave after they were “aggressive” with a student last week.

A letter sent to parents says administrators were made aware on Friday afternoon that a staffer “grabbed a student by their wrist in an aggressive manner”. The district says the staff member, who was not named, was put on administrative leave later that day.

A report was also filed with the Department of Child Services, school leaders say.

“The safety and security of our students is our number one priority at DeKalb Central Schools. As this is an ongoing investigation, there will be no further comment,” the letter, which can be read in full below, says.

On Friday afternoon, May 19, it was brought to our attention that a DeKalb Middle School staff member grabbed a student by their wrist in an aggressive manner. The conduct was addressed by school officials and contact was made and a report filed with the Department of Child Services. The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating the conduct and DeKalb Central Schools will continue to fully cooperate with the investigation. The staff member was removed from student contact and placed on administrative leave on Friday prior to student dismissal. The safety and security of our students is our number one priority at DeKalb Central Schools. As this is an ongoing investigation, there will be no further comment.

