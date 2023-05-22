DeKalb Middle School staffer on leave after grabbing student in ‘aggressive manner’
DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WPTA) - Leaders at DeKalb Middle School say a staff member there is on administrative leave after they were “aggressive” with a student last week.
A letter sent to parents says administrators were made aware on Friday afternoon that a staffer “grabbed a student by their wrist in an aggressive manner”. The district says the staff member, who was not named, was put on administrative leave later that day.
A report was also filed with the Department of Child Services, school leaders say.
“The safety and security of our students is our number one priority at DeKalb Central Schools. As this is an ongoing investigation, there will be no further comment,” the letter, which can be read in full below, says.
21Alive News is working on learning more about the investigation. Stay tuned for updates.
