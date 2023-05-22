Coliseum preps to host its Memorial Day Parade

By Evan Harris
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 9:14 AM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Allen County War Memorial Coliseum will once again host its annual Memorial Day Parade and ceremony.

Officials say the procession will begin at 11 a.m. Memorial Day at East State Boulevard and Parnell Avenue to Coliseum Boulevard.

Event organizers say the placement of wreaths and playing of Taps will follow the parade at the Coliseum, honoring the fallen men and women in arms.

