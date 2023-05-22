Auburn man arrested following Sunday hit-and-run, police chase

AUBURN, Ind. (WPTA) - The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department says an Auburn man is facing several charges after he led police on a chase following a hit-and-run crash on Sunday.

Police say a 60-year-old Auburn man was northbound on Touring Drive when he took a wide turn onto 7th Street around 3 p.m. The man crossed the concrete median and hit a traffic sign before hitting another car driven by a 60-year-old woman, who was left with minor injuries.

The man, identified as Dana T. Gierhart, then took off from the scene of the crash. The department says one of its officers saw the crash and tried to stop Gierhart, who then led the officer on a pursuit.

During the chase, police say the man caused property damage along Steve and Peterson Streets, near a mobile home park off of I-69.

Gierhart then stopped at his home in the 800 block of Peterson Street where he was arrested. He is preliminarily charged with resisting law enforcement with a vehicle, leaving the scene of multiple accidents, and operating a vehicle while intoxicated.

The incident remains under investigation at the time of this report.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.