42nd Honor Flight to be held Wednesday morning

(WPTA)
By Evan Harris
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 11:14 AM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The 42nd Honor Flight hosted by Honor Flight Northeast Indiana is set for takeoff on Wednesday.

Officials say the upcoming flight is for the early morning of Wednesday, May 24.

A total of 83 veterans are scheduled to join the flight, including 10 Korean War Veterans, 31 Cold War Veterans, 39 Vietnam Veterans, two Lebanon/Grenada Veterans, and one Desert Shield/Desert Storm veteran.

Organizers say the flight will be dedicated to the late Sandie Meyer, a former Honor Flight board member. They say a wreath will be laid in her honor at Arlington Cemetery.

Announced by HFNEI President Cathy Berkshire, a welcome home celebration will be held on May 24th, when the veterans return from Washington.

RELATED ARTICLE: Honor Flight’s “welcome home” celebration returns in May

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Community

Fort Wayne Hobby and Collectibles Show continues to grow

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Andy Newman
That passion led Berndt to create the Fort Wayne Hobby and Collectibles show. The convention brings fans and collectors together five times a year and is where you can find anything from Avengers to Zorro. When Berdnt created the show over 11 years ago, this is exactly what he envisioned.

News

Fort Wayne Hobby and Collectibles Show continues to grow

Updated: 2 hours ago
ABC21 News at Six - Sunday

Community

Viral video shows fight between parent, ref at 8th-grade basketball game

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Tom Powell and Jazlynn Bebout
We’re told the video was taken during a basketball game at SportONE Parkview Fieldhouse during a tournament Saturday.

Community

“Foolish” singer Ashanti to come to Embassy Theatre in October

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Evan Harris
Grammy Award-winning artist Ashanti is coming to the Summit City this fall.

Latest News

Community

Wayne High School revives theater program

Updated: May. 21, 2023 at 10:53 AM EDT
|
By Andy Newman
The spotlight is finally back on at Wayne High school after nearly a decade, for the musical “You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown,” and excitement is in the air for senior Kyle Stark.

Community

Nearly 200 people welcomed as American citizens

Updated: May. 19, 2023 at 10:59 PM EDT

Community

Ivy Tech partners with YMCA to bring childcare site to Coliseum campus

Updated: May. 19, 2023 at 8:18 AM EDT
|
By Evan Harris
Ivy Tech now has childcare options available thanks to its partnership with the YMCA of Greater Fort Wayne.

News

Eagle Tech Academy senior spearheads first-ever Columbia City Art Crawl

Updated: May. 18, 2023 at 11:08 PM EDT
|
By Alex Null
Throughout various businesses in downtown Columbia City Thursday, the community got the chance to see the incredible artistic talents of students in the area, but it couldn’t have happened without the vision of one Eagle Tech Academy senior.

Community

Fort Wayne FC aims to grow fan base after Mad Ants’ departure

Updated: May. 18, 2023 at 12:37 PM EDT
|
By Andy Newman and Evan Harris
After the Fort Wayne Mad Ants announced their move to Noblesville, the Fort Wayne athletics landscape has a void that sports fans want to see filled.

Community

Tri Kappa to host annual ‘Pink Out’ in Auburn

Updated: May. 18, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT
|
By Jessica Walter
Tri Kappa of Dekalb County will host its 9th annual Pink Out Thursday. The event focuses on spreading awareness for early detection of breast cancer. .