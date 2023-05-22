42nd Honor Flight to be held Wednesday morning

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The 42nd Honor Flight hosted by Honor Flight Northeast Indiana is set for takeoff on Wednesday.

Officials say the upcoming flight is for the early morning of Wednesday, May 24.

A total of 83 veterans are scheduled to join the flight, including 10 Korean War Veterans, 31 Cold War Veterans, 39 Vietnam Veterans, two Lebanon/Grenada Veterans, and one Desert Shield/Desert Storm veteran.

Organizers say the flight will be dedicated to the late Sandie Meyer, a former Honor Flight board member. They say a wreath will be laid in her honor at Arlington Cemetery.

Announced by HFNEI President Cathy Berkshire, a welcome home celebration will be held on May 24th, when the veterans return from Washington.

