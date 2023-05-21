Wayne High School Revives Theater Program

By Andy Newman
Published: May. 21, 2023 at 10:53 AM EDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The spotlight is finally back on at Wayne High school after nearly a decade, for the musical “You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown,” and excitement is in the air for senior Kyle Stark.

“I’m just finally excited to do an actual play, and it’ll be really cool to get to do one at my school,” Stark said.

The theater program closed their curtains after declining interest and lack of a leader for the group. Thanks to the efforts of two of the school’s teachers, students finally have their chance to shine.

“It would’ve been great to do this all for years honestly,” Stark said. “I’m just pumped I get at least one chance to do it.”

Mell Depew is the Co-director of the production and business teacher at Wayne. She is one of the teachers who helped turn the microphones back on and is thrilled with the opportunity this has given her senior group.

“The three seniors that are in our show tonight, they are so grateful for this opportunity.” Depew said. “A lot of them, this is the first musical they’ve ever been in. The fact that they get to experience and take this memory with them, is really all that I could ask for as a director.”

As the show draws closer, freshman Adrian Xavier-Igot is on the edge of his seat.

“I’m really excited to show everyone what this show can do, and how much joy everyone could feel,” Xavier-Igot said.

The show isn’t only for the students’ benefit, as the group looks to radiate their joy to the audience.

“This entire time the ultimate goal is to just really bring happiness and musical theater back into the community,” Depew said. “The big overarching theme of ‘You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown,’ is happiness.”

As the students hit the stage, they have no doubt that the curtains will remain open at Wayne for good this time.

“I anticipate this club [will keep] going,” Stark said. “We have two directors. Hopefully with this show we can get a lot more momentum rolling, and hopefully have a bigger show next year. I’m really excited for where this is going to go.”

The curtains have already opened for the play, but don’t worry, there is still one more show time on Sunday, May 21 at 3 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

